4 funeral parlour sites to be launched over 10 years

Four new funeral parlour sites will be launched for development over the next 10 years or so, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said yesterday.

These developments will help to meet the anticipated growing demand for after-death facilities and services as Singapore's population ages, the agency added.

The four earmarked sites are in Ang Mo Kio Street 63, near the SBS Transit bus depot; the industrial area in Bukit Batok Street 23; Woodlands Industrial Park E8; and Mandai Road, near the Mandai Crematorium and Columbarium.

The sites will be progressively launched over the next decade or so, and are in various parts of Singapore to provide a better distribution of funeral parlour services for bereaved families and their visitors.

NEA said the annual demand for wake spaces is expected to grow along with the increase in resident deaths, which are projected to rise to about 40,000 by 2040.

The future funeral parlour complexes will include designs such as visual barriers to minimise impact to neighbours.

Potential design additions also include measures to ensure that the traffic situation around funeral parlours is manageable and that parking facilities at the complex and surrounding areas are adequate.

NEA will be engaging neighbouring stakeholders to gather feedback and incorporate relevant suggestions into the development of the sites.

It said there is an increasing demand for wakes held in purpose-built funeral parlours, although funeral wakes are mostly held at Housing Board void decks and multi-purpose pavilions.

"NEA will continue to work with land use planners to meet the long-term demand for funeral spaces and ensure that they are ready ahead of demand," the agency said.

Mr Delon Goh, director of Kong Heng Metal Polishing, which is located a few blocks from one of the designated funeral parlour sites, said he does not think the development would affect its business, which has been in Ang Mo Kio Street 64 for almost 20 years.

"It's okay because we're not residents. We're a factory, we're not living there," Mr Goh said.