4 foreigners caught moving cash exceeding $20k into S’pore; 43 nabbed for tax, duties evasion at checkpoints

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More than 12,000 travellers and 420 vehicles were checked at Singapore’s land, air and sea checkpoints.

SINGAPORE - Four foreigners were caught moving cash exceeding $20,000 into Singapore during a week-long enforcement operation, the authorities said on May 15.

The sting - conducted by the Singapore Police Force, Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) and Singapore Customs - was to detect and enforce against non-compliance with Singapore’s cross-border cash reporting regime and other illegal cross-border activities, the agencies said in a joint statement.

More than 12,000 travellers and 420 vehicles were checked at Singapore’s land, air and sea checkpoints. Officers also scanned or searched over 18,000 pieces of luggage and hand-carry bags during the operation.

Of the four travellers who were caught, one of them was a 59-year-old woman who entered Singapore with cash in multiple foreign currencies amounting to $24,131.07 without declaration on May 7.

In another case on May 8, a 65-year-old man was found moving cash in multiple foreign currencies amounting to $22,497.50, with another case on May 12 involving a 52-year-old man doing the same for cash totalling to $38,432.72.

fmica15 - A traveller at Woodlands Checkpoints under-declared the value of 120 padel rackets intended for a customer in Singapore. Joint News Release- Multi-Agency Enforcement Operations at Various Checkpoints. [Photo: Singapore Customs] PHOTO: SINGAPORE CUSTOMS

On May 10, a 30-year-old man did the same by trying to move cash in Singapore dollars worth $65,000 into Singapore.

Of these four travellers, two were issued warning notices, and the remaining two were issued composition sums amounting to $10,000 in total.

During the bust, 43 people were found to have evaded $5,354 worth in duties and goods and services tax for items such as cigarettes and tobacco products, liquor exceeding duty-free concession and goods exceeding GST import relief.

Composition sums in $9,740 were then imposed.

In one case, a traveller was caught under-declaring the value of 120 padel rackets in his possession. In another case, a student pass holder was caught with three packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes, two bottles of liquor and a GSTpayable good – a computer keyboard found inside a box – that exceeded his allowance.

A traveller at Woodlands Checkpoints under-declared the value of 120 padel rackets intended for a customer in Singapore. PHOTO: SINGAPORE CUSTOMS

All offences were compounded.

“Singapore takes a serious view against cash smuggling and any related money laundering activities, and will not hesitate to take stern enforcement actions against any individuals who commit these offences and persons who facilitate them,” the agencies said.

Officers also scanned or searched over 18,000 pieces of luggage and hand-carry bags during the operation. PHOTO: SINGAPORE CUSTOMS

The authorities reminded travellers that it is a statutory requirement to declare if they are moving cash or bearer negotiable instruments – such as cheques or money orders – amounting to more than $20,000 or its equivalent in foreign currency.

They added that travellers are responsible for accurate and complete declarations of dutiable and GST-payable items. Those who fraudulently evade Customs or excise duties may be fined up to 20 times the amount evaded, jailed for up to two years, or both.

Those who fail to report or accurately report the movement of cash or bearer negotiable instruments exceeding the permitted amount may be fined up to $50,000, jailed for up to three years, or both.

A confiscation order may also be issued for any part of the cash related to the offence.