Family of 4 escape fire at Kovan home unharmed

SINGAPORE - A fire broke out on Sunday (April 4) morning at a private housing estate in Kovan, forcing a family of four to flee their home.

A spokesman for the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said on Monday that it was alerted to the fire at 38 Charlton Lane at about 8.40am.

SCDF officers put out the fire using a water jet and a fire extinguisher, added the spokesman.

He also said that four people evacuated the unit prior to the arrival of SCDF officers, adding that no injuries were reported.

A video uploaded to Facebook page All Singapore Stuff showed a fire engine parked outside the house, with firefighters preparing hoses on the road. Fire could be seen near the front door of the house.

The blaze then suddenly grew in intensity for a few seconds, engulfing the ceiling and sending sparks flying.

Chinese evening daily Lianhe Wanbao reported on Monday that the fire was suspected to have started in an electric box located in front of the house.

It said the front portion of the house was badly burned, and glass shards were seen strewn in the area.

A neighbour told Lianhe Wanbao that a couple in their 30s lived in the unit with two young children.

She added that at least two of the family members were barefooted during the escape.

Neighbours attempted to put out the blaze with a fire extinguisher, and offered the family footwear and a place to rest as the fire was being put out.

The cause of fire is under investigation.