6 hospitalised after gastroenteritis outbreak at 3 MindChamps pre-schools

SINGAPORE - Six people have been hospitalised following outbreaks of gastroenteritis at MindChamps pre-schools in Changi Airport, Tanglin and Bishan.

A total of 89 people – 79 children and 10 staff – reported having gastroenteritis symptoms after eating food prepared by Nosh Cuisine between May 17 and 29, according to a joint statement by the Ministry of Health, Singapore Food Agency (SFA) and Early Childhood Development Agency on Tuesday evening.

Those hospitalised are in stable condition, while the rest who were affected have sought outpatient treatment, self-medicated, or recovered without treatment, the authorities added.

The outbreak at the Tanglin pre-school affected 45 children and five teachers, while at the MindChamps pre-school in Changi Airport Terminal 3, 28 students and five staff members fell ill. Six children at MindChamps pre-school at Bishan were affected.

SFA has suspended Nosh Cuisine’s food business operations from Tuesday until further notice, in view of the suspected ongoing transmission. The caterer is required to clean and sanitise its premises in MacPherson, including equipment and utensils, and dispose all ready-to-eat food and perishable food items. All food handlers and the appointed food hygiene officer have to re-attend and pass relevant food safety courses before they are allowed to resume work.

The authorities are investigating these incidents at the three pre-schools.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, a MindChamps spokesman said the pre-schools working with Nosh Cuisine have made alternative food arrangements and parents have been updated of the situation.

The spokesman added: “We wholeheartedly empathise with the children and families who have been affected and sincerely apologise for this unfortunate incident. It is consoling to know that many of our affected children are well and back in school.

“We will continue to work closely with the authorities to do whatever it takes to alleviate this situation.”

A 38-year-old parent, who wanted to be known only as Emily, said her two-year-old daughter was hospitalised at KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital on May 26 after coming down with a fever of 40.9 deg C and having diarrhoea, with blood in her stool. Her daughter goes to MindChamps’ pre-school in Tanglin.

She said hospital tests indicate that her daughter had contracted Salmonella, an infection that can result from eating food contaminated with the bacterial Salmonella enteritidis.

A Salmonella infection can be fatal for young children, the elderly and those with impaired immune systems.

Ms Emily, a housewife, said doctors were reluctant to prescribe her toddler antibiotics due to the girl’s young age, but the medication had to be administered eventually when her child showed no sign of recovery.

A man who declined to be named said two of his grandchildren, aged 4½ and 2½ years old, started feeling unwell on May 26. Both children showed symptoms of vomiting, diarrhoea and fever. Both also attend the pre-school in Tanglin.

The younger child was hospitalised on Monday and was later confirmed to have Salmonella. The older child recovered over time.