4 caterers, 1 restaurant in last year's food poisoning spate have NEA hygiene grades cut to 'C'

SINGAPORE - Four food caterers and a restaurant involved in a series of food poisoning cases last year that left more than 230 ill in total had their food hygiene grades lowered to a "C" on Thursday (March 21).

In notices on the National Environment Agency's (NEA) website, the four food caterers were named as Foodtalks Caterer and Manufacturer in Bedok North Street 5, One Family Catering at Food Xchange @ Admiralty, and The Orange Lantern Gourmet Kitchen and Sin Yong Huat Catering in Aljunied Avenue 4.

Foodtalks, One Family and Sin Yong Huat previously had a grade "B", while The Orange Lantern was an "A", according to information available on the NEA website.

The only restaurant listed was Imperial Herbal at the Four Points by Sheraton, Riverview hotel located in Havelock Street. The restaurant's previous grade was an "A".

NEA said that the food poisoning incidents occurred between July and November last year.

The case involving Foodtalks saw the most number of victims among them, with 110 people reported having gastroenteritis symptoms after eating food provided by the caterer, which operates from industrial complex Shimei East Kitchen.

The victims included Kindergarten 2 children and teachers who were attending a learning camp organised by Busy Bees Asia in November last year.

None of them were hospitalised.

The Ministry of Health, Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority and NEA had conducted a joint inspection of the caterer's premises after the cases were reported on Nov 26.

Last year, 27 people fell ill after eating food from The Orange Lantern on Sept 24, 38 people ate food from Sin Yong Huat on Aug 28, and 35 had food from One Family Catering on July 27.

There were 24 victims in the food poisoning case at Imperial Herbal on Nov 7.

NEA said that it adjusted the caterers' and restaurant's food hygiene grade to "C" from March 21 after investigations.

The grade will be reviewed in 12 months, and NEA will be keeping the premises under surveillance in the mean time.

The public can view the revised grades after 12 months here, under "Search Track Records of Licensed Food Establishments".