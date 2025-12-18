4 arrested in Jurong West for overstaying-related offences; ICA investigations ongoing

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Three of the four arrested had expired social visit passes and were suspected to be working illegally without valid work permits.

SINGAPORE – Four people were arrested in Jurong West on Dec 16 for offences related to overstaying in Singapore.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a Facebook post on Dec 18 that it arrested one Indian man, one Filipina and one Nepalese woman, aged between 26 and 35, during an enforcement operation.

All three had expired social visit passes and were suspected to be working illegally without valid work permits, ICA added.

The fourth person arrested, a 29-year-old Indian man , had allegedly allowed the trio to live in the unit that was raided without checking if they were allowed to stay in Singapore.

Under Singapore’s laws, any person caught harbouring immigration offenders may be jailed for up to two years and fined up to $6,000.

ICA investigations are ongoing.