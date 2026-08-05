Straitstimes.com header logo

4 persons, including 2 women, arrested for abduction, possession of weapon

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

A parang was recovered from a 38-year-old man, who used the weapon to threaten the victim.

A parang was recovered from a 38-year-old man, who used the weapon to threaten the victim.

PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

Laura Chia

SINGAPORE – Two men and two women have been arrested for abduction and possession of a scheduled weapon, with one set to be charged in court on Aug 5.

The police were alerted to a case of a man being threatened by a group of four people with a parang at a carpark in Canberra Street on Aug 4 at about 1.55am, the police said in a statement in the early morning of Aug 5.

Preliminary investigations showed that the victim was confronted by the group because of a dispute over a car rental agreement.

A 38-year-old man from the group held a parang and threatened the victim, who was then asked to sit in the front passenger seat of his vehicle.

He was driven to another location by the 38-year-old man, while the other man in the group, 36, sat in the rear.

Based on information received, officers from Woodlands Police Division found the victim’s vehicle. The 38-year-old man fled in the vehicle with both passengers when he saw the police, who chased the car.

The victim’s vehicle collided with a lamp post at the junction of Woodlands Avenue 7 and Woodlands Avenue 10.

The 36-year-old man then ran away while the 38-year-old man was arrested at the scene, with a parang recovered in his possession.

The victim’s vehicle collided with a lamp post at the junction of Woodlands Avenue 7 and Woodlands Avenue 10.

The victim’s vehicle collided with a lamp post at the junction of Woodlands Avenue 7 and Woodlands Avenue 10.

PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

The 36-year-old man and two women, aged 30 and 38, were arrested separately through follow-up investigations.

The 38-year-old man will be charged on Aug 5 with abduction and the possession of a scheduled weapon.

If convicted, he could be jailed, fined, caned, or face a combination of these punishments, for both offences.

Investigations against the 36-year-old man and the two women are ongoing, said the police.

More on this topic
Man to be charged after allegedly wielding 40cm knife in dispute near Dhoby Ghaut
19-year-old arrested for plotting knife attacks on Sembawang Air Base soldiers, LGBTQ schoolmates
See more on

Police

Crime

Singapore

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.