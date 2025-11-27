Straitstimes.com header logo

4 arrested after Singapore Customs seizes 3,100 cartons of contraband cigarettes, 3 vehicles

The cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes were found hidden in the parked bowser and a nearby forested area.

Cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes were found hidden in a parked bowser and a nearby forested area.

PHOTOS: SINGAPORE CUSTOMS

Calista Wong

SINGAPORE – Four Malaysian men were arrested and 3,100 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes were seized after an enforcement operation at Pasir Laba heavy vehicle carpark on Nov 13.

Three vehicles – a prime mover with a bowser attached, a truck and a motorcycle – were also seized.

The total duty and goods and services tax evaded amounted to about $335,785, Singapore Customs said in a statement on Nov 27.

The cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes were found hidden in the parked bowser and a nearby forested area, where the cigarettes were allegedly being packed into carton boxes.

Four men – aged 20, 21, 30 and 39 – were arrested after Customs officers conducted checks on the vehicle and forested area, the agency said.

Its investigations found that the 30-year-old man was allegedly engaged to drive the prime mover, with the bowser attached, from Malaysia to Singapore.

Singapore Customs said the 39-year-old was allegedly hired to deliver the duty-unpaid cigarettes using a truck and had allegedly engaged the two younger men as lookouts.

The 21-year-old was allegedly riding the motorcycle to scout the area and ensure it was safe for the unloading of the duty-unpaid cigarettes.

Court proceedings against all four men are ongoing, Singapore Customs said.

