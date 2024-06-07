New Y+ initiative aims to better support people with disabilities in S’pore

SINGAPORE - As a hospitality service assistant, Mr Isaac Thomas Komatt helps guests of the Metropolitan YMCA (MYMCA) with their room bookings.

But Mr Komatt, who has hearing loss and a crippled right hand from birth, also earns another income: at an organic hydroponic vegetable farm that is part of MYMCA’s hospitality services division.

After being trained, he now teaches farming skills to other people with disabilities, and gets paid just the same as other MYMCA staff with a similar job description.

“Everyone has their own challenges. So when we help them, we are able to help lift their burden,” Mr Komatt said of the fulfilment he gets when he teaches farming.

He is among the beneficiaries of a new initiative by the 3Ys – YMCA, YWCA and MYMCA – to pool their resources and expertise to offer more options for people with disabilities during the critical transition from special education schools to employment and community integration.

The initiative, dubbed Y+, seeks to provide more pathways for people with disabilities after they leave school beyond traditional services such as day activity centres and centre-based sheltered workshops, said the three organisations.

Supported by funding from SG Enable, the initiative also aims to provide more support for caregivers of people with disabilities.

At the launch on June 7, SG Enable chief executive officer Ku Geok Boon noted that the YMCA, MYMCA and YWCA had each been helping the community through their own programmes, but by joining forces, they can have greater impact than the sum of their parts.

For instance, members of YMCA’s Club Lite are automatically part of Y+, which means both they and their caregivers can now participate in programmes across the 3Ys, said Ms Ku. Club Lite provides a structured programme for post-18 people with disabilities on the waitlist for adult disability care or employment services.

Besides MYMCA’s urban farming programme, a dance initiative by YMCA lets people with disabilities express themselves and bond with their caregivers.

There is also a weaving programme which lets people with disabilities and their caregivers pick up a craft and earn an income through their handiwork.

YWCA’s beneficiary mothers, who are caregivers of people with disabilities, can receive free training to make woven merchandise in their own time – effectively, a flexible work arrangement – and also to conduct weaving workshops for the public.

One such beneficiary is Madam Sri Artati, 32, who joined the Wellness Weave programme part time at the end of 2022, and became a full-time employee in November 2023. She now earns more than her previous part-time job in the food and beverage industry.