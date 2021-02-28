3kg of heroin among $480,000 worth of drugs seized

More than 3kg of heroin was seized, along with other drugs, by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) on Thursday and Friday.

A man and two women, all Singaporeans, were arrested for suspected drug offences.

The drugs seized are estimated to be worth close to $480,000.

About $48,000 in cash was also found during the operation, which took place at multiple locations.

In a statement yesterday, CNB said that on Thursday afternoon, its officers arrested a 35-year-old man for suspected drug trafficking in Jalan Eunos.

He put up a violent struggle as the officers moved in to arrest him, and necessary force was used to subdue him, said CNB.

The man was searched, and 328g of heroin, 122g of Ice, 6g of ketamine, 93 Ecstasy tablets, 15 Erimin-5 tablets and $18,900 in cash were seized.

He was then taken to his hideout nearby where the two women, aged 31 and 35, were arrested.

A search of the residential unit uncovered another 2,233g of heroin, 1,013g of Ice, 445g of cannabis, more than 3,000 Ecstasy tablets, and cash amounting to $28,979.

CNB discovered that the man had another hideout in Jalan Besar.

On Friday morning, officers took him to the residential unit there.

A total of about 475g of heroin, 375g of Ice, 548g of cannabis, 1g of ketamine, 585 Ecstasy tablets and capsules, and a bottle of methadone were seized.

Investigations are ongoing.

CNB said the total amount of drugs seized in the operation is sufficient to feed 1,445 heroin abusers, 860 Ice abusers and 140 cannabis abusers for a week.