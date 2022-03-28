3D road markings to keep seniors safe among initiatives lauded at LTA awards

SINGAPORE - Although he lives in Bukit Timah, Mr Chua Kian Meng, 65, has devoted 22 years of his life to making Potong Pasir a better neighbourhood for its mostly elderly residents.

No municipal issue is too small for the chairman of Potong Pasir's Citizens Consultative Committee, who has fixed broken kerbs and given feedback on road direction.

For his efforts, Mr Chua was given the Land Transport Advocate Award at the Land Transport Authority's (LTA) biennial Land Transport Excellence Awards on Monday (March 28).

Last September, he worked with the LTA to create 3D lane markings in Potong Pasir Avenue 1, which is a silver zone due to its high number of elderly residents, to get motorists to slow down.

"The 3D markings are differently shaped and are more noticeable. We want to do this because they have a psychological impact on motorists, and Potong Pasir is quite a mature estate, more than 40 years old. They are a lot of senior citizens here," Mr Chua said.

"Cars tended to speed here in the past, so we wanted new ways to make sure people keep to the 40kmh speed limit. We have received good feedback from motorists and pedestrians."

Monday's award presentation ceremony, held at the Singapore Expo, recognised 47 companies and people for their contribution to Singapore's land transport system, with a particular focus on those who came up with ways to make the roads, trains and buses safer for commuters.

There are now four areas with 3D lane markings. The other three are Whampoa Drive and slip roads on the Pan-Island Expressway to Eng Neo Avenue and Bukit Timah Expressway to Bukit Panjang Road.

The markings are usually painted with thermoplastic and make the stretch of road appear narrower.

Public transport workers were also lauded on Monday for going beyond their duty to, for instance, dry a puddle at a bus interchange or help elderly passengers carry heavy items.

Major operators such as SMRT and Tower Transit were also praised for their projects.

SMRT Trains and SMRT Buses were jointly awarded the Best Community Inclusive Project award for turning many of its MRT stations and bus interchanges into Dementia Go-To-Points, where seniors who are lost can be linked up with their caregivers.