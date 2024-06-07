$3b money laundering case: Last of 10 people to plead guilty given longest jail term of 16 months

SINGAPORE – The last of the 10 foreigners to plead guilty in the $3 billion money laundering case was on June 7 sentenced to 16 months’ jail – the longest jail term meted out so far.

Cypriot national Wang Dehai, 35, who pleaded guilty to one money laundering charge, has agreed to forfeit over $49 million, or around 90 per cent of his seized assets, to the state.

Another five charges, including three counts of making a false statement to the Ministry of Manpower’s Controller of Work Passes, were taken into consideration during sentencing.

The court heard that since 2012, Wang was involved in an illegal remote gambling business based in the Philippines that targeted punters in China.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Louis Ngia said he started out as a customer service staff before becoming a promoter with a three per cent share in the business.

In 2016, Wang was given 80 million Chinese yuan (S$15 million) for his role in the gambling business. He was also given HK$8 million (S$1.3 million) in 2022.

The DPP said Wang relocated to Singapore in 2018 as he wanted to live here with his wife and have his children educated here.

Wang’s money laundering charge pertains to him possessing a silver Rimowa luggage that contained over $2.2 million in cash.

When he was arrested on Aug 15, 2023, Wang was questioned by the police on the luggage contents.

He initially claimed the luggage belonged to his wife, but later admitted the cash belonged to him when instructed to open the luggage.

In a statement to the police on Aug 18, 2023, Wang claimed the money came from him selling cryptocurrency, winning mahjong games and that he was given some of the funds from his brother-in-law, Su Yongcan.

A warrant of arrest and an Interpol Red Notice has been issued against Su Yongcan, who is on the run, for money laundering offences.

DPP Ngia said in another statement on Aug 25, 2023, Wang gave a different and inconsistent account that the money came entirely from Su Yongcan in the form of a loan.

Seeking 16 to 17 months’ jail for Wang, DPP Ngia said Wang laundered about $25 million.