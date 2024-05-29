$3b money laundering case: Su Jianfeng handed 2 new charges, faces 14 in total

SINGAPORE – Barely two weeks after being given six new forgery charges, money laundering accused Su Jianfeng was on May 29 handed two more charges under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act.

His first new charge alleges he abetted by conspiring with Lim Jun Da and Shi Haitao to falsely declare to the Ministry of Manpower’s Controller of Work Passes that Shi would be hired by An Xing Technology as a data administrator when Su knew it was not true.

His second new charge accuses him of hiring Shi as a personal chef without a valid work pass.

Su, a 37-year-old Vanuatu national, now faces 14 charges in total in Singapore’s biggest money laundering case involving more than $3 billion in assets.

His other 12 charges comprise eight counts of forgery and four counts of money laundering.

Su was handed six forgery charges on May 16, which accused him of submitting a number of property sales contracts to two banks, knowing they were false. This was allegedly to deceive the banks into believing he had legitimate sources of wealth.

Two of the contracts were for the sale of DC The Grand Property Number 5101 and Property Number 3009 to one Li Bao. Su submitted them on or around Sept 30, 2022, to Maybank Singapore.

A third contract was for the sale of Residences_E2 Property Number 2302 to a Lin Zhenghu. It was given to Maybank on or around March 17, 2021.

Su claimed that deposits of $1,029,970 and $969,970 made by a firm named Tuo Xin You were proceeds from the sale of the property.

A fourth contract was for Address Boulevard Property Number 3101, which was purportedly sold to a Wong Hiuluen. Su allegedly submitted the document to OCBC Bank on or around Jan 5, 2021.

A fifth contract was for the sale of Emaar Square Bldg 2 Property Number 408 to a Zhou Weihong. The document was handed to OCBC on or around July 7, 2021.

Su claimed that a deposit of $2,999,980 made by Wecord Rich Trading Company was from the sale of the property.

Su also submitted two loan agreements to OCBC on or around Nov 26, 2020, that he allegedly knew were forged.