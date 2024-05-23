$3b money laundering case: 7th man jailed 15 months, forfeiting over $20m of assets to state

SINGAPORE - Cambodian national Chen Qingyuan, 34, who is wanted in China over fraud allegations, was jailed for 15 months on May 23 over his role in Singapore’s largest money laundering case.
It is the joint-longest sentence meted out in this case, so far.
He was convicted of two money laundering charges and one forgery-related charge.
He is the first of the seven convicted so far to appear in court in person. The other six had attended court proceedings via video link.
Chen faced 10 charges in total, including four charges of possessing benefits from criminal conduct including cash, bank accounts, cars and cryptocurrency worth more than $8 million.
His remaining charges comprised two for forgery, two for forgery for the purpose of cheating, and two for fraudulently using as genuine a forged electronic record.
Over $23 million worth of assets, including cash, properties, vehicles and cryptocurrencies were seized from Chen.
The court heard that some of the assets were held by his girlfriend, Wang Qiujiao, but funded by Chen.
Deputy Public Prosecutor Foo Shi Hao said Chen has agreed to forfeit around 90 per cent of the assets seized.
The DPP said Wang had a Standard Chartered account with funds belonging to Chen.
In September 2019, Chen transferred around $3 million to the account and conspired with her to submit forged documents to the bank.
For his money laundering charge, the DPP said Chen had cash of over $614,000 and a white Range Rover valued at over $1 million.
The prosecution said Chen was involved in remote gambling offences overseas and could not substantiate his claims that the money he had was from his China companies.
The DPP sought between 15 and 17 months’ jail for Chen.
His defence lawyer Gary Low sought 14 months’ jail for his client, noting that Chen made various economic and social contributions to Singapore.
Said Mr Low: “These include engaging in legitimate businesses in Singapore, actively engaging in charitable deeds and community service activities.
“His participation in these events was not occasional, as he was the deputy chairman of the Lions Club in Singapore. There was a genuine desire by him to do good after relocating to Singapore, and this is indicative of his capacity for reform.”
The other six men convicted in this case are Vang Shuiming, Su Wenqiang, Su Haijin, Wang Baosen, Su Baolin and Zhang Ruijin. They were each sentenced to between 13 and 15 months’ jail.
They each agreed to forfeit between $5.9 million and $180 million in assets to the state.
Including the assets Chen has agreed to forfeit, over $562 million in assets have been forfeited by them.
Su Wenqiang and Wang Baosen were deported to Cambodia on May 6 after serving about 8½ months of their 13-month jail term.
Cypriot national Wang Dehai is expected to plead guilty on June 13. He faces two money laundering charges.
In a court mention on May 21, the sole woman in the group, Lin Baoying, said she wanted an early date to plead guilty.
Her lawyer said he was seeking a date for her to do so.