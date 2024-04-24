$3b money laundering accused Su Baolin handed 3 new charges

SINGAPORE – Su Baolin, one of the 10 accused in Singapore’s largest money laundering case, was handed three more charges on April 24.

Su, 42, who is originally from China and holds a Cambodian passport, now faces 13 charges in total.

Two of his fresh charges allege that he had over $777,220 in cash in his mansion in Nassim Road, and a Toyota Alphard Hybrid that he bought for around $332,280. They are suspected of being benefits from illegal gambling offences abroad.

His remaining new charge accuses him of falsely declaring to the Ministry of Manpower’s (MOM) Controller of Work Passes in October 2022 that his wife, Ma Ning, would be employed as sales and marketing director of SG-Gree when he knew there was no such arrangement.

Su is listed as a director of SG-Gree.

Three of Su’s previous charges accuse him of abetting a Wang Junjie from 2020 to 2022 with making false representations to the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore on Xinbao Investment Holding’s financial situation.

He faces a separate money laundering charge, which alleges that in December 2020, he used $657,980 in criminal proceeds to fund the purchase of three properties at Scotts Square, in Scotts Road, in the name of his wife.

Three cheques were issued, each worth over $1.8 million.

During that period, Su allegedly abetted a Wang Qiming, a former Citibank employee, to forge a borrowing agreement for the purposes of cheating Standard Chartered Bank.

He also allegedly submitted a forged income declaration certificate from ZhengJiang Chengnabaili Import & Export to Citibank as supporting documentation.

In November 2017, Su allegedly lied in a statutory declaration affirmed before a Commissioner of Oaths, which included him saying he was a director of a firm known as Great Trillion Technology in Hong Kong and that he had received dividends and director’s salary and fees totalling about $5.1 million since 2016.

Su’s remaining three charges relate to him refusing to sign statements he made in an interview room at Changi Prison from December 2023 to January 2024.

For money laundering, Su can be fined up to $150,000 and jailed for up to three years for each offence.

For lying to MOM, he can be fined up to $20,000 and jailed for up to two years.