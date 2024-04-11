$3b money laundering accused offered jail time of 13 to 15 months after hit with 6 new charges

SINGAPORE - One of the 10 foreigners in the $3 billion money laundering case has received six more charges on April 11, five days before he is scheduled to plead guilty.

Chinese national Wang Baosen, 32, was given one charge of lying to the authorities during investigations, one charge of abetting the use of a forged document, two additional charges of money laundering and two charges under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act.

Wang, who has been remanded for eight months after his arrest on Aug 15, previously faced two money laundering charges here relating to money from illegal remote gambling. He now faces eight charges in total.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Foo Shi Hao told the court the prosecution has communicated a plead guilty offer of between 13 and 15 months’ jail in total.

Wang’s lawyer, Mr Favian Kang from Adelphi Law Chambers, confirmed to District Judge James Elisha Lee that his client still intends to plead guilty on April 16.

Wang allegedly lied four times to a Commercial Affairs Department (CAD) officer between Aug 16 and Oct 18, 2023, about the source of his assets.

Among other false statements, Wang purportedly claimed that a unit in the Park Nova condominium on Tomlinson Road was paid for by his wife’s ex-boyfriend.

He also allegedly told the police that money in several bank accounts were loan repayments from his and his wife’s friends.

Wang allegedly instigated his wife, He Huifang, to submit a forged loan agreement to HSBC on May 25, 2023, as a supporting document for him receiving $599,965 in an HSBC bank account.

This sum was allegedly proceeds from illegal remote gambling. Wang was charged with possessing the money, and for using another $1.4 million in criminal proceeds to pay 10 per cent of the purchase price of the Park Nova unit on Mar 30, 2022.

Wang also allegedly made a false statement in 2019 while applying for a work pass, claiming he would be employed by a company named Tonta as an assistant marketing manager.

Two years later in 2021, while he was in the Philippines, he purportedly instructed a person in Singapore, named as Tan Chee Wan or “Clarence” in court documents, to renew his S Pass by claiming he would continue to be employed by Tonta in the same role.

Appearing in court via video-link, Wang was expressionless as the new charges were handed down.

Assets worth more than $18 million have been seized or subjected to prohibition of disposal orders relating to his case. The orders mean they cannot be sold by Wang.

They include a black Toyota Alphard worth $284,000, more than $3.3 million in four bank accounts and one property worth $14.76 million.