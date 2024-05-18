Myanmar-born fish farmer, 39, graduates with aquaculture polytechnic diploma in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Mr Soe Pyae Kyaw, 39, who hails from Myanmar, stumbled into fish farming four years after working as a seafood deliveryman in Singapore.

In 2019, when the manager at the Changi fish farm he was working for left, Mr Soe was thrust into managing the coastal farm. While doing deliveries for the farm previously, he had assisted the former manager when needed.

But managing an entire farm and overseeing four staff members were new to Mr Soe, who had been a delivery driver in Myanmar.

The 2ha coastal fish farm off Changi – which produces red snapper, sea bass and golden pomfret – is one of four farms under local aquaculture firm The Fish Farmer.

“I was happy to take on a different role as the farm needed manpower. But I didn’t understand the fishes, how they ate, and how to take care of them. I learnt from the internet and colleagues, but that was not enough for me,” said Mr Soe.

In 2022, his boss – and the firm’s chief executive and founder Malcolm Ong – suggested he take up a part-time aquaculture course at Temasek Polytechnic.

Mr Soe, who dropped out of university in his home country after his freshman year to support his family when he got married, was initially apprehensive about returning to school.

“I was the only foreigner in class but, fortunately, there was a supportive environment fostered by the students and staff. And I did extensive reading to keep up with my coursework,” he said.

The thrice-weekly classes were mostly online, except for labwork. After clocking almost 12-hour shifts at work, he would log on to attend tutorials at 7pm. Even after class ended at 10pm, he would revise his studies until midnight. This was his routine for two years.

On May 9, Mr Soe graduated with a Diploma in Applied Science (Aquaculture). The Fish Farmer paid for his course.

“It was very stressful. In the first few months, I was very tired, but I got used to it later,” said Mr Soe, who lives on the floating Changi farm with his wife, who is also from Myanmar. Their daughters, aged nine and 20, live in Myanmar.

He has a knack for understanding the science of water quality management and fish diseases, and he could immediately apply what he learnt at the farm. He found it harder to grasp the business and entrepreneurship modules.

Now, the fresh graduate is in charge of the farm’s on-site laboratory, where he does weekly tests to detect parasites and diseases ailing the fishes – and get them treated, if needed.