38 CCs to resume TraceTogether token distribution tomorrow

Thirty-eight community centres and community clubs (CC) that had stopped distributing the TraceTogether tokens will resume doing so tomorrow, said an updated advisory posted on the TokenGoWhere website.

Residents may enter their postal code on the website to find out if their neighbourhood CC is one of them.

The 38 centres had suspended distribution owing to overwhelming demand for the tokens.

During collection, residents will have to show their original identification document (ID) with barcode and address.

If their ID does not have an address, they will need to have a supporting document, such as a utility bill, that shows their name and address.

Residents may collect tokens on behalf of their family members by producing their IDs.

TraceTogether tokens are part of a programme to speed up contact tracing and improve its accuracy.

The tokens function like the TraceTogether app - by using Bluetooth signals to record other nearby TraceTogether devices.

People can use either the app or token for TraceTogether-only SafeEntry check-in.

The Smart Nation and Digital Government Office has said that there is no need to collect the token if one is already using the TraceTogether app or is able to download it.

Faulty or damaged tokens may be replaced at no charge, and the first replacement of lost tokens will be free.

The latest list of distribution venues can be found at this website: token.gowhere.gov.sg

Currently active collection centres include Ayer Rajah Community Club, Boon Lay Community Club and Joo Chiat Community Club.