370,000 women benefited from 1 million subsidised mammogram screenings

SINGAPORE - About 370,000 women have benefited from nearly a million subsidised mammogram screenings since 2002, which detected cancers in more than 4,800 people.

Giving an update on the Health Promotion Board's Screen For Life initiative, Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Health Rahayu Mahzam said close to 90 per cent of these women were diagnosed at an earlier stage of breast cancer, when early treatment could mean a better chance of survival.

For women aged 50 and above, it is important to go for mammogram screenings once every two years.

According to the Singapore Cancer Registry Report 2019, the incidence of breast cancer has increased about 3.5 times over the last five decades.

People from certain age groups are eligible for the Screen For Life programme, where they can get subsidised screenings like mammograms at $5 or less.

Ms Rahayu was speaking at the inaugural Healthy Women, Healthier Families carnival at One Punggol on Sunday, launched by the Women's Health Committee in conjunction with the Osteoporosis Society Singapore and the People's Association Women's Integration Network Council.

The committee addresses key health concerns affecting women.

Another common cancer women suffer from is cervical cancer, which is preventable and curable - as long as it is detected early, said Ms Rahayu, who chairs the committee.

"To protect themselves against cervical cancer, we encourage adolescent girls and young women to receive the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination," she added.

The Straits Times reported in March that the uptake of cervical cancer screenings here has remained low, at about 45 per cent of the general population.

Another important aspect of women's health is improving and maintaining bone health, as they are at a higher risk of osteoporosis (a disease that weakens bones to the point where they break easily) and hip fractures, compared with men, Ms Rahayu noted.