3,700 sheep arrive in Singapore for annual korban ritual across 26 mosques

SINGAPORE - Preparations for the annual korban ritual taking place across 26 mosques on Hari Raya Haji is well on track, Singapore Mosques Korban Committee (JKMS) said on Saturday (Aug 10).

This year's Hari Raya Haji falls on Aug 11.

Shipments of 3,700 sheep from Australia arrived in Singapore on Thursday and Friday, JKMS said in a statement.

Upon arrival, the sheep was inspected by a veterinary team from Animal & Veterinary Service (AVS) to ensure they were all healthy. All the sheep have been transferred to 26 approved korban centres.

Chairman of JKMS Sharifuddin Mohammed Ali said: "JKMS has been working closely with Singapore Food Agency (SFA) to conduct joint training on various aspects of animal care and handling for our korban volunteers. These training sessions are very important in ensuring all centres adopt the same high level of standards and that korban operations will be carried out smoothly. We are committed to ensure all parties observe full compliance to the international animal welfare guidelines, which are fully in line with the teachings of Islam."

Representatives from Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis), JKMS, SFA and AVS will be present at the korban centres.

Similar to korban practices in previous years, only individuals and their families participating in the ritual are allowed to witness the slaughter of their allocated sheep.

Members of the public are not allowed to perform the slaughter themselves. No photography or video-recording is allowed. Only authorised and trained personnel would have access to korban operation areas.

Korban is a ritual performed on Hari Raya Haji and commemorates Prophet Ibrahim's obedience to God because of his willingness to sacrifice his son Ismail.

Meat from the slaughter is given to worshippers and the needy.

For any queries, the public can contact Ibrahim Sawifi at 6359 1405 or ibrahim_sawifi@muis.gov.sg and Izzairin Swandi at 6359 1436 or izzairin_swandi@muis.gov.sg