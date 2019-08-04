370 pilgrims fly off to Mecca

Around 370 Muslim Singaporeans left Changi Airport yesterday to perform their haj pilgrimage in the holy city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia. They were sent off by Singapore's Mufti, Dr Mohamed Fatris Bakaram; the deputy chief executive of the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis), Mr Mohd Fahmi Aliman; and Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Home Affairs and Health Amrin Amin. The pilgrims are accompanied on the trip by Muis deputy chief executive Albakri Ahmad, who is also the head of the Singaporean haj delegation.