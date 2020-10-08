37-year-old man to be charged for voluntarily causing hurt to policeman during car chase

SINGAPORE - A 37-year-old man is expected to be charged on Friday (Oct 9) for allegedly voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from carrying out his duty.

He was arrested in the wee hours of Wednesday morning, after a car chase that caused a 21-year-old full-time police national serviceman to be injured.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said that officers from Bedok Police Division were conducting vehicle checks at about 3.15am along Chai Chee Road, when they spotted a man driving recklessly in a carpark.

The officers signalled for the man to stop, but he sped off. A pursuit then ensued, with the driver committing several traffic violations, including running a red light and driving against the flow of traffic.

During the pursuit, the man drove into a carpark along Bedok North Street 1, and in the process hit the left side of the police car, causing injury to one of the police officers inside the vehicle. He then drove over the road divider and escaped.

The 21-year-old police NSF was conscious when conveyed to Changi General Hospital, where he received outpatient treatment.

The car was subsequently found abandoned along Bedok North Avenue 3. When the police searched the car, an object believed to be a stun device was found.

Officers from the Bedok Police Division confirmed the man's identity through follow-up investigations and arrested him. Substances suspected to be controlled drugs were found on him during the arrest.

"The police have zero tolerance towards such brazen acts which threatens the safety of our officers and will not hesitate to take action against those who blatantly disregard the law," said the police in a statement.

The man will be charged with voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from the discharge of his duty. He will also be investigated for the offences of dangerous driving, possession of arms without licence and suspected drug-related offences.

The police disclosed that the man was charged on Aug 14 for a rash act causing hurt. He was out on bail for that offence when the incident on Wednesday occurred.

If convicted voluntarily causing hurt, he could be jailed up to seven years, and fined or caned.