37 vehicles pulled over on eve of Deepavali for flouting traffic laws

SINGAPORE - Thirty-seven vehicles were pulled over for offences including illegally modified exhaust systems and additional light fittings on Wednesday (Nov 3).

The joint operation by the police and Land Transport Authority (LTA) in the vicinity of Serangoon and Klang roads saw three summons issued by the Traffic Police (TP) for tinted visors.

On Saturday (Nov 6), the police said: "TP will not hesitate to take firm action against motorists who choose to flout traffic laws and endanger the safety of other road users."

LTA advises those who wish to make modifications to their vehicles to check if they comply with guidelines that are available on the OneMotoring website.

Videos of the motorists hauled up on Wednesday have been circulating online, with one by Facebook group Roads.sg garnering more than 144,000 views since it was posted on Thursday night.

A portion of the video shows a big group of motorcyclists, with some speaking to TP officers.