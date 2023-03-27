37 arrested for suspected vice-related activities

SINGAPORE – The police arrested 35 women and two men for their suspected involvement in vice-related activities after raiding multiple premises in Singapore in March.

Investigations of the 37 suspects, aged between 21 and 42, are ongoing, said the police on Monday.

The two men arrested, aged 21 and 23, are being investigated for organising the provision of sexual services.

“Several of the women arrested during this operation had advertised their sexual services online,” said the police.

The suspects were rounded up at multiple massage establishments, hotels and commercial units in Balestier Road, Outram Road, the Upper Paya Lebar area and Selegie Road.

The operation, which took place between March 1 and 23, was carried out by officers from the Criminal Investigation Department and Tanglin Police Division.

“We will continue to sustain the tempo of operations and work closely with other law enforcement agencies to take tough action against those involved in illicit activities,” said Deputy Assistant Commissioner of Police Teo Yee Lay, the deputy commander of the Tanglin Police Division.

She added: “Offenders will be dealt with firmly in accordance with the law.”

Those convicted under the Women’s Charter of using online platforms linked to Singapore to offer or facilitate the provision of paid sexual services by a woman or girl to another person can be fined up to $100,000 and jailed for up to five years.

Under the same Act, those who live off earnings from prostitutes could face a mandatory jail term of up to seven years and a $100,000 fine.