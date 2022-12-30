369 people under investigation following year-end police operations

SINGAPORE – The police are investigating 369 people for various offences as part of their year-end enforcement blitz.

The suspects rounded up over the past two weeks comprise 254 men and 115 women, aged between 15 and 81, police said on Friday.

More than 500 officers were deployed across the Police Land Divisons in operations aimed at clamping down crime and illegal activities in Singapore.

On Dec 15 in Koon Seng Road, in Joo Chiat, officers from the Bedok Police Division and the Immigration Checkpoints Authority (ICA) collaborated and subsequently arrested seven women aged between 25 and 34 under the Immigration Act 1959 and Women’s Charter 1961.

The following day, an enforcement operation led by the Woodlands Police Division and supported by the Criminal Investigation Branch was conducted in Woodlands, Sembawang and Yishun.

During the operation, a 63-year-old man was arrested for using criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty. A 51-year-old man was also arrested for disorderly behaviour.

At another enforcement operation the next day, officers from the Clementi Police Division arrested 12 males, aged between 15 and 21, for rioting while armed with deadly weapons.

The investigations against the 369 people are ongoing.

The Operations Department deputy director, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Devrajan Bala, said: “As we approach the year-end festivities, the police will continue to step up efforts to combat crime and take firm action against those who blatantly disregard the law.

“Members of the public are reminded to be vigilant and to report any criminal activities to the police.”