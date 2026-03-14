36-year-old motorcyclist dies after collision with taxi on SLE

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The motorcyclist, a 36-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

SINGAPORE - A motorcyclist died after colliding with a taxi on the Seletar Expressway (SLE) on March 12 .

The police said they were alerted to the accident along the SLE towards the Bukit Timah Expressway that day at 1am .

The motorcyclist, a 36-year-old man , was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic.

The taxi driver, a 70-year-old man , was taken conscious to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, said the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

Police investigations are ongoing.

T he Straits Times has contacted ComfortDelGro for comment.

A video posted to Facebook page SG Road Vigilante on March 13 shows the taxi stationary in the middle of the road with its hazard lights on.

In another video cut into the clip showing the aftermath of the accident, the back of the taxi appears caved in, with a motorcycle on its side nearby.

A photo of the incident shows what appears to be blood on the taxi’s rear windshield.

Traffic deaths hit a 10-year high of 149 in 2025 compared with 141 in 2016, said the Traffic Police in their annual road traffic statistics for 2025. There were 142 deaths in 2024.

Motorcyclists and pillion riders were involved in 54.8 per cent of all traffic accidents and accounted for 53 per cent of deaths in 2025 – 79 fatal accidents involved motorcyclists.