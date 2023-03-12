36 grassroots leaders in North West District trained to spot residents with mental health struggles

SINGAPORE – When faced with a resident struggling with mental health, grassroots leader Alvin Ragavan Reggie usually offers a listening ear but is worried of saying the wrong thing.

Under a new initiative to train grassroots leaders to be mental wellness ambassadors in the North West District, he will undergo training to learn how to identify and engage residents facing mental health issues, offering a first layer of support to ensure they have access to relevant services early.

Mr Alvin is among 36 people trained in this first round of the initiative – run by North West Community Development Council (NWCDC) – which was officially launched on Saturday with an appointment ceremony and first training session.

These ambassadors will cover the 19 divisions in the district.

North West District mayor Alex Yam said: “The mental wellness ambassadors, when engaging such residents who may be facing mental wellness issues during their regular house visits and chit-chat sessions at community events, can promptly offer a first layer of support through giving basic advice.”

He added that if they assess that the resident may need further help, “he or she will be referred to partners within the CDC’s support network immediately”.

Mr Alvin, a pastor, said he hopes that through the training, he can pick up signs that residents are facing mental stress, and quickly refer them for help.

“Some of them have lost jobs, some of them had separation issues with families not visiting each other during the pandemic... all these affected their minds in a way that once the Covid-19 restrictions were lifted, there was still some mental strain,” said the 46-year-old.

Mr Alvin serves in the Canberra division where he interacts with residents through regular house visits and constituency-wide events.

The Mental Wellness @ North West programme includes a support network comprising grassroots organisations, social service agencies, schools and healthcare providers.

The ambassadors will undergo training by Care Corner, one of the network members, on basic mental wellness knowledge and communication techniques.

Throughout their two-year appointment, they can go for advanced training and refresher courses.

Other efforts by NWCDC to promote mental wellness include its partnership with PsyConnect, a psychology student interest group comprising undergraduates and alumni from Singapore University of Social Sciences, to design and develop a toolkit.

The latter is meant to provide a guide for caregivers and residents affected by milder mental wellness conditions to self-help and manage their loved ones or own situations.