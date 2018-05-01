35-year-old woman found dead at foot of Tampines condo, husband taken to hospital

SINGAPORE - A 35-year-old woman was found dead at the foot of a condominium block in Tampines on Tuesday morning (May 1).

A man of the same age, who is believed to be the woman's husband, was found injured in a unit at Q Bay Residences.

He was taken to Changi General Hospital in a semi-conscious state. He had multiple wounds and the hospital was alerted to be on standby to receive him, the Singapore Civil Defence Force said.

The police told The Straits Times they were alerted to a case of dispute at 3 Tampines Street 86 at 5.55am.

The woman was found lying motionless at the foot of a block. She was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

The police have classified the case as unnatural death and investigations are ongoing.