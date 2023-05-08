35 residents evacuated after kitchen in Pasir Ris flat catches fire

The SCDF was alerted to a fire at a second-storey HDB flat at Block 571 Pasir Ris Street 53 at 9.15pm on May 7, 2023. PHOTOS: SCDF/FACEBOOK
SINGAPORE – About 35 residents were evacuated and one person was taken to hospital after a flat in Pasir Ris caught fire on Sunday night.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said in a Facebook post late on Sunday that it was alerted to a fire at a second-storey Housing Board flat at Block 571 Pasir Ris Street 53 at 9.15pm.

When SCDF firefighters arrived, a fire was raging in the kitchen of the unit. They extinguished the blaze using a compressed air foam backpack and a water jet.

“As a result of the fire, the rest of the unit sustained heat and soot damage,” SCDF said.

Five people managed to get out of the flat before SCDF officers arrived.

One person from a neighbouring unit was taken to Changi General Hospital after feeling dizzy.

SCDF is investigating the cause of the fire.

