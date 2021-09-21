35 people to be charged in court after police raid on unlicensed KTV

SINGAPORE - The police will be charging 35 people aged between 17 and 34 who were caught in an unlicensed KTV operating in a unit in Tradehub 21 at Boon Lay Way.

They will be charged in court on Wednesday (Sept 22) with violating restrictions on leaving their place of residence.

In a statement on Tuesday, the police said 44 people were found in the unit on Jan 1 this year. Public entertainment and liquor were allegedly provided.

Singapore had entered phase 3 restrictions on Dec 28 last year and measures then meant only up to eight persons were allowed for social gatherings.

During the period, a limited number of nightlife establishments were allowed to reopen with Covid-19 safety measures in place.

These measures included ensuring customers tested negative before entering and had their masks on at all times except while eating and drinking.

Police on Tuesday said a 25-year-old man, who was part of the group, has been served a notice of composition, which likely entails a fine.

They are currently investigating eight people, aged 20 to 27, from the group.

Those found guilty of not complying with safe distancing measures can be fined up to $10,000, jailed for up to six months, or both.