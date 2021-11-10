S'pore reports 3,481 new Covid-19 cases, 17 deaths; weekly infection growth rate at 0.88

SINGAPORE - There were 3,481 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday (Nov 10), up from 3,397 a day earlier, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its daily report on the infection.

The Covid-19 weekly infection growth rate increased slightly to 0.88, from 0.82 on Tuesday.

The number refers to the ratio of community cases in the past week over the week before. A weekly infection growth rate that is more than one shows that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is still increasing.

The infection growth rate has been below one for eight days in a row now.

There were 17 people aged between 65 and 101 who died of complications linked to Covid-19, MOH said.

All of them had various underlying medical conditions, said the ministry, without giving further details.

The latest deaths take Singapore’s total number of fatalities to 540.

The new infections comprised 3,244 cases in the community, 229 in migrant worker dormitories and eight imported cases.

The local cases included 506 people above the age of 60.

The total number of cases in Singapore now stands at 227,681.

The overall utilisation rate of the intensive care unit (ICU) on Wednesday was at 71 per cent, down from 72.4 per cent on Tuesday, said MOH.

Four new cases were reported on Wednesday at the Institute of Mental Health, bringing its cluster to 408 cases.

Other clusters under close monitoring are NTUC Health nursing home in Chai Chee, and Acacia Home, which have one new case each.

MOH reported on Wednesday that as at Nov 9, 85 per cent of the population have completed their full regimen of Covid-19 vaccines, 86 per cent have received at least one dose, and 19 per cent have received boosters.

Read the full MOH press release here.