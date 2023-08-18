348 people under investigation for alleged involvement in over 1,400 scam cases

SINGAPORE - A total of 348 suspected scammers and money mules aged between 15 and 79 are being investigated over their alleged involvement in scams where victims lost more than $13.2 million, the police said on Friday.

The suspects – 235 men and 113 women – are believed to have been involved in more than 1,400 cases of scams mainly comprising job, phishing, investment, government officials impersonation, e-commerce, and Internet scams.

Police said the alleged offenders were nabbed in a two-week operation conducted by officers from the Commercial Affairs Department and the seven police land divisions.

The suspects are being investigated for the alleged offences of cheating, money laundering, or providing payment services without a licence.

The offence of cheating carries a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine. The offence of money laundering carries a jail term of up to 10 years, a fine of up to $500,000, or both.

The offence of carrying on a business to provide any type of payment service in Singapore without a licence carries a fine of up to $125,000, an imprisonment term of up to three years, or both.

The police reminded the public to always reject requests by others to use their bank account or mobile phone lines as they will be held accountable if these are linked to crimes.

For more information on scams, members of the public can visit www.scamalert.sg or call the anti-scam hotline on 1800-722-6688.