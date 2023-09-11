34.4km of new cycling paths to be built in Jurong West, Bukit Batok, Clementi, Queenstown

SINGAPORE – Cyclists can look forward to commuting conveniently in the West – around areas like Jurong West, Bukit Batok and Clementi – as well as in Queenstown, as new cycling paths in these locations will be built progressively from 2024.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Monday called a tender to build 34.4km of new cycling paths in western and central Singapore.

The new paths will improve cycling connectivity to key amenities like MRT stations and neighbourhood centres in areas including Boon Lay, Nanyang, Pioneer, West Coast and Dover.

According to LTA, the construction of these new cycling paths will start in phases, as soon as the relevant feasibility studies are completed, to allow residents to enjoy the benefits sooner.

Based on tender documents seen by The Straits Times, the paths must be ready by September 2025.

About 10.7km of new cycling paths will be built in Jurong West, 9.8km in Queenstown, 7.3km in Bukit Batok, and 6.6km in Clementi. These will contribute to a total of 34.4km of new paths, which will be added to the western and central regions of the island’s cycling network.

The new paths in Jurong West are located in the vicinity of Pioneer, Boon Lay and Lakeside MRT stations. They are spread out along Boon Lay Way from Pioneer Road North to Boon Lay Place, as well as within the neighbourhoods of Jurong West and Boon Lay.