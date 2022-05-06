New Covid-19 cases in S'pore fall to 3,420 after a spike the day before

SINGAPORE - The number of new Covid-19 cases reported in Singapore fell to 3,420 on Friday (May 6) from 4,733 on Thursday, said the Ministry Of Health (MOH) in an update on its website.

Last Friday (April 29), the number of cases stood at 2,517.

There were 244 hospitalised Covid-19 cases on Friday (May 6), with five patients in intensive care and 24 requiring oxygen support.

Two deaths were reported, MOH said.

There were 3,201 new locally transmitted cases.

Of the new local cases, 459 were detected through polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, while another 2,742 were detected through antigen rapid tests, which means they either had no symptoms or their symptoms were mild.

There were 219 new imported cases, with 20 detected through PCR tests and 199 through ART.

The weekly Covid-19 infection growth rate stood at 0.88, up from 0.82 the day before.

The rate refers to the ratio of community cases for the past week over those of the week before. A rate of more than 1 shows that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is increasing.

With the latest update on Friday, Singapore has recorded a total of 1,212,337 Covid-19 cases, with 1,346 deaths.

Associate Professor Alex Cook, the vice-dean of research at the National University of Singapore's Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health, had told The Straits Times on Thursday the daily figure and the week-on-week infection growth rate will be affected by the long weekend.

See the full update from MOH here.