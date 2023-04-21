34,000 trees planted in Jurong Island, increasing the number by four times since 2019

SINGAPORE - Jurong Island is looking greener than ever with the addition of 34,000 trees since 2020, increasing the number of trees on the island by four times since 2019.

This comes after the conclusion of a three-year greening project by JTC and the National Parks Board (NParks) which saw the total number of trees on the island increase from 10,000 in 2019 to 44,000 in April, JTC and NParks said in a joint statement on Friday.

The project - which was first announced in 2019 - is part of NParks’ OneMillionTrees movement that aims to plant one million more trees across Singapore by 2030 since 2020.

NParks had then said the additional greenery should help cool temperatures on the man-made island off the south-western coast of Singapore that currently is home to more than 100 chemical and energy companies.

It also added then that the greenery would also benefit the ecosystem and enhance the attractiveness of working at Jurong Island.

To fund the initiative, more than 70 businesses in the industrial estate donated more than $760,000, with oil and gas company ExxonMobil being the largest contributor with $120,000.

More than 80 new species of trees were chosen to line the island because of their drought tolerance, aesthetics and shade provision. They were also added as they can help to support the biodiversity in the area such as attracting butterflies and birds.

For example, flora like the Golden Senna plant and Peacock Flower plant have helped to lure 12 new species of butterflies since 2020 to the man-made island.

The trees are also planted in a multi-tiered manner, which means to planting plants of different heights to create layers, to replicate how forests look. This will also help to cool down the island - which is in one of the hotter areas in Singapore - by reducing the Urban Heat Island effect.

According to studies done by NParks, this multi-tiered manner of planting can reduce surface temperatures by up to 6 deg C.