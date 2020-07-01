34-year-old Singaporean man to be charged with allegedly acting against racial harmony

SINGAPORE - A 34-year-old Singaporean man will be charged in court on Thursday (July 2) with his suspected involvement in knowingly committing acts prejudicial to the maintenance of racial harmony.

The offence carries a jail term of up to three years, a fine, or both, the police said in a statement on Wednesday.

The police said they received a report on April 18 about offensive content against Indian migrant workers posted by a Twitter user with the handle @sharonliew86.

Officers from the Bedok Police Division established the identity of the man behind the account on April 23. Two days later, on April 25, the police said that they were investigating the man for promoting enmity between different racial groups.

On May 2, Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam said in a Facebook post that the "nasty posts" were done "deliberately to stoke anger, unhappiness (and) racial tensions".

He added that action would be taken against the man.

He also said that the person behind the post was neither female nor Chinese, as the name "Sharon Liew" had implied.

Further investigations revealed that the man, identified in the police statement as a Malay, was also allegedly involved in two other cases related to purportedly offensive tweets.

The police have reiterated that they will not condone acts that threaten racial and religious harmony in Singapore.

Any person who makes remarks that can cause ill-will and hostility between the different races and religions will be dealt with swiftly and firmly, the police added.