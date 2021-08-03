34-year-old seaman from Ukraine dies of Covid-19; 10 new clusters emerge

A seaman with Covid-19 died of complications from the virus on Sunday, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its update last night.

The 34-year-old man from Ukraine was a sea crew member who arrived in Singapore on board a vessel last Wednesday.

He had developed a fever, cough and lethargy on July 25, and breathlessness last Saturday.

He was taken from the vessel to Singapore General Hospital on Sunday, and was confirmed to have Covid-19 infection the same day.

The latest case brings the total number of Covid-19 deaths here to 38.

There were also 10 new Covid-19 clusters reported yesterday, and they were all linked to previous cases.

The total number of active clusters now stands at 93, and they have between three and 1,072 infections.

Meanwhile, there are 36 patients who require oxygen supplementation, up from 35.

The number of people in critical condition in the intensive care unit has decreased from eight to seven.

Among these 43 seriously ill cases, four are fully vaccinated.

Of the vaccinated cases, three require oxygen supplementation while one is in the intensive care unit.

In total, there were 106 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases reported yesterday, including 24 from the cluster linked to Jurong Fishery Port.

This brings the total number of cases in the largest open cluster to 1,072.

Of the locally transmitted cases, 16 were linked to previous cases and detected through surveillance, while 25 were unlinked.

The remaining 65 were linked to previous cases and had already been placed on quarantine.

There were another five imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notice or isolated on arrival in Singapore.

The total number of cases here stands at 65,213.

MOH said that as at Sunday, 62 per cent of the population have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine under the national vaccination programme, while 77 per cent have received at least one dose.

In total, 7,638,279 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered under the national vaccination programme, covering 4,313,182 people.

Altogether, 3,448,193 people have completed the full vaccination regimen.

In addition, 107,730 doses of the Sinovac vaccine have been administered as at Sunday, covering 74,935 people.

MOH said 602 patients are hospitalised, and most are well and under observation.

Thirty-one seniors aged above 60 - of whom 28 are completely unvaccinated or partially vaccinated - have fallen very ill.

The ministry also said yesterday that it has concluded Covid-19 testing for residents of Block 556 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10.

A total of 532 individuals were tested.

So far, 520 individuals have tested negative, while 11 tested positive. The result of the remaining person is pending.