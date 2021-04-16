34 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 2 in the community

SINGAPORE - There were 34 new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Friday noon (April 16), taking Singapore's total to 60,769.

They include two community cases, making Friday the first time since March 3 that two new cases were reported in a single day.

There were no new cases from migrant workers' dormitories, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

The remaining 32 were imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

More details will be announced on Friday night.

Of the 16 new imported coronavirus cases reported on Thursday, 10 are work permit holders from Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines.

Five of the 10 are foreign domestic workers, said MOH.

All the cases had been placed on stay-home notice on arrival in Singapore, said MOH.

There were no community cases and no cases from migrant workers' dormitories.

The other six patients comprise three permanent residents returning from India and the Philippines, one dependant's pass holder arriving from India, one work pass holder coming from Malaysia and one short-term visit pass holder arriving from India to visit a family member.

All of them were asymptomatic when tested during their stay-home notice periods, said MOH.

MOH also said on Friday that the number of new cases in the community had remained stable at two cases per week in the past two weeks. The number of unlinked cases in the community in a week had fallen from two cases to one case over the same period.

With 25 cases discharged on Friday, 60,402 patients have recovered from the disease.

There are 57 patients in hospital, including two in the intensive care unit, while 231 are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 30 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December 2019, has infected more than 138 million people. Over 2.98 million people have died.