34 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported; none in community for 6th day in a row

SINGAPORE - There were 34 new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Thursday noon (Jan 28), all of them imported.

The imported cases had been placed on stay-home notice on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Thursday's new cases take Singapore's total to 59,425.

There were no new cases in the community for the sixth day in a row, and none from workers' dormitories.

More details will be announced on Thursday night.

On Wednesday, MOH reported 25 new coronavirus cases, all imported.

Four of the 25 imported cases are Singapore permanent residents who returned from India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

There was also one dependant's pass holder who returned from India.

Another two cases confirmed on Wednesday are work pass holders who arrived from India and the UAE.

The remaining 18 cases are work permit holders who arrived from India, Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines.

Sixteen of the 18 work permit holders are foreign domestic workers.

The number of new cases in the community fell to five in the past week, from 18 cases in the week before.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has dropped to one case, from six cases over the same time period.

With 18 cases discharged on Wednesday, 59,089 patients have recovered from Covid-19.

A total of 38 patients remain in hospital, while 220 are recuperating in community facilities. None is in intensive care.

Singapore has had 29 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December 2019, has infected more than 100 million people. More than 2.15 million people have died.