336 people under probe for scams involving losses totalling over $4m

More than 330 people are being investigated for their alleged involvement in scams where victims purportedly lost more than $4 million, the police said yesterday.

This follows a two-week operation conducted between Dec 5 and yesterday by the Commercial Affairs Department and seven police land divisions.

The 221 men and 115 women, aged between 15 and 76, are accused of being involved in 641 scams. These comprised mainly Internet love, e-commerce and investment as well as fake gambling platform and loan scams.

The police are investigating the individuals for the offence of cheating or money laundering. Those found guilty of cheating under section 420 of the Penal Code can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined.

Those convicted of money laundering under the Corruption, Drug Trafficking and Other Serious Crimes (Confiscation of Benefits) Act can be jailed for not more than 10 years and fined up to $500,000.

"To avoid being an accomplice to crimes, members of the public should always reject requests by others to use your bank account or mobile lines as you will be held accountable if these are linked to illegal transactions," the police said.

More people were tricked by scammers in the first eight months of this year, with 10,402 cases reported involving $157 million.

Last year, 5,229 victims lost $92 million in the same time period.

The updated figures were shared by Minister of State for Home Affairs Desmond Tan in Parliament on Oct 6 in response to a question about the scam situation here.

He said the police are ramping up collaboration with foreign law enforcement agencies and setting up special units to combat scams.

For more information on scams, visit www.scamalert.sg or call 1800-722-6688. Those with information on scams may call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit it at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness