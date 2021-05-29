33 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, including 23 in community and 10 imported

SINGAPORE - There were 33 new coronavirus cases confirmed as at noon on Saturday (May 29), taking Singapore's total to 62,003.

Saturday's figure comprised 23 community cases, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Of these, four are currently unlinked.

Of the 19 linked cases, 13 had already been placed on quarantine, while six were detected through surveillance, said MOH.

There were also 10 imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notice on arrival in Singapore. Five of the imported cases are Singaporeans or permanent residents.

No new cases from within workers' dormitories were reported.

More details will be announced on Saturday night.