327 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 9 in the community and 3 imported

SINGAPORE - There were 327 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Friday noon (July 17), taking Singapore's total to 47,453.

They include nine community cases, comprising six Singaporeans or permanent residents and three work pass holders, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Friday.

Epidemiological investigations are being done for the other cases.

There were also three imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore.

Migrant workers living in dormitories make up the vast majority of the other cases.

More details will be announced on Friday night.

On Thursday, MOH announced that Resorts World Sentosa's casino was among the new places visited by Covid-19 patients while they were still infectious.

Three visits were recorded at the casino, on July 4, 5 and 6, but MOH did not say whether different patients made the visits separately or at least one patient visited the location thrice.

The Traffic Police headquarters in Ubi, Master Prata in Sembawang Shopping Centre and a Giant Express outlet in Bukit Batok East were also among the places newly added to a list of locations visited by infectious patients.

The ministry provides a list of locations and times that infectious Covid-19 patients have visited for at least 30 minutes to get those who were at these places during those specific periods to monitor their health closely for two weeks from the date of their visit.

The full list of locations and times can be found on MOH's website. The ministry has said that close contacts would already have been notified and there is no need to avoid these places as they would have been cleaned if needed.

MOH also said the average number of new daily cases in the community in a week has decreased from 16 cases two weeks ago to 12 in the past week. It was the third day in a row the figure has dropped.

The number of unlinked community cases in a week fell from a daily average of eight cases to seven over the same period.

MOH announced 248 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, including 11 in the community - two Singaporeans, five work pass holders, two work permit holders and two dependant's pass holders.

Four imported cases were also announced on Thursday, including a Singaporean and a permanent resident who had returned from Azerbaijan on July 4, and a Singaporean who had returned from the United States on July 3.

The last imported case is a work pass holder. She had arrived in Singapore from Indonesia on July 4.

All the imported cases were placed on 14-day stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore, and had been tested while serving their notices, said MOH.

Migrant workers living in dormitories made up the remaining 233 cases.

Singapore has had 27 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 14 who tested positive have died of other causes.