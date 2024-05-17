32 suspects hauled up for illegal gambling activities; two of them charged

SINGAPORE – Thirty-two people are under police investigation for illegal gambling, following an operation conducted between May 2 and May 10.

Officers from the Criminal Investigation Department froze more than 10 bank accounts that are believed to have been used to facilitate illegal gambling, the police said on May 17.

The 32 people are aged between 18 and 70. Two of them have been charged in court on May 3 and May 6 for gambling with an unlawful gambling service provider. They also have ongoing court cases for other offences.

Ten of them allegedly gave control of their bank accounts to gambling syndicates to enable transactions related to illegal gambling.

First-time offenders who relinquish their banking facilities to facilitate illegal gambling may be fined up to $5,000, or jailed for up to two years, or both.

Another 20 people allegedly gambled on illegal websites or mobile apps, and made transactions on bank accounts controlled by gambling syndicates.

Those who gamble with an unlawful gambling service provider may be fined up to $10,000, or jailed for up to six months, or both.

Two people allegedly collected illegal lottery bets from punters while acting as agents for gambling syndicates.

Those who are found to be involved in conducting an unlawful betting operation as an agent may be fined up to $200,000 and jailed for up to five years.

Those who wish to seek help for gambling addiction can contact the National Council on Problem Gambling at 1800-6-668-668.