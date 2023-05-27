32 fall ill with gastroenteritis symptoms at MindChamps pre-school in Changi Airport

MindChamps said it was concerned with the health of the children, adding that it was fortunate that no individuals had to be hospitalised. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO
SINGAPORE – The authorities are investigating an outbreak of gastroenteritis at a MindChamps pre-school in Changi Airport Terminal 3 that affected 28 students and four staff members.

They were reported to have developed gastroenteritis symptoms between May 17 and Monday. None of them were hospitalised, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA), Ministry of Health and Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) said in a joint statement on Saturday.

They added that food safety is a joint responsibility. “While SFA puts in place and enforces the regulatory measures, food operators must play their part by adhering to good food hygiene and preparation practices.”

MindChamps told Chinese daily Lianhe Zaobao that some parents had contacted the pre-school between May 20 and May 21 after their children developed what appeared to be gastroenteritis symptoms.

MindChamps said it was very concerned with the health of the children, adding that it was fortunate that no individuals had to be hospitalised. It added that many of the affected children have recovered and returned to school.

This is not the first time an outbreak of gastroenteritis has happened at a MindChamps pre-school here. In 2019, 30 children and an employee developed gastroenteritis symptoms at Tanglin MindChamps pre-school, which saw two being hospitalised.

