32 e-vaporisers, 635 electronic liquid cartridges seized

Thirty-two electronic vaporisers (e-vaporisers) and 635 electronic liquid cartridges have been seized by the authorities.

E-vaporisers, which include e-cigarettes and e-cigars, are battery-powered devices that heat a liquid - called vape juice - containing nicotine, producing a vapour that is inhaled.

They are illegal in Singapore.

The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) and the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said yesterday that immigration officers at Woodlands Checkpoint found six e-vaporisers, as well as 223 cartridges, hidden in a Singapore-registered car's gear shift compartment on July 5.

The Singaporean driver was referred to the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) and HSA for investigations. He was suspected to be under the influence of drugs.

The suspect was later found to have hidden another 26 sets of e-vaporisers and 412 electronic liquid cartridges in a Singapore Post POPStation locker. The 27-year-old man is currently assisting the CNB and HSA in their investigations.

The HSA said it takes a serious view of the smuggling and peddling of e-vaporisers and will continue to clamp down on such activities.

It has halted the activities of 15 peddlers operating in Singapore following ground operations conducted between April and June this year. The cases are being investigated.

Anyone found guilty of smuggling and peddling e-vaporisers may be fined up to $10,000, jailed for up to six months, or both.

The use, purchase or possession of e-vaporisers also constitutes an offence, and is punishable with a fine of up to $2,000.

The authorities advised the public against buying e-vaporisers, including through the Internet, and bringing them into Singapore. The public should also refrain from using e-vaporisers and discard any units in their possession.

Individuals seeking to quit smoking should seek professional medical advice, they added.

"ICA will continue to conduct security checks on passengers, cargoes and vehicles at the checkpoints to prevent attempts to smuggle undesirable persons, drugs, weapons, explosives and other contraband across our borders," said ICA and HSA in a joint statement.