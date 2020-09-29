32 diners fined $300 each for flouting Covid-19 measures; 8 F&B outlets ordered to close

Among the places ordered to close is Siam Square Mookata in Punggol Point Road.
Among the places ordered to close is Siam Square Mookata in Punggol Point Road.PHOTOS: SINGAPORE FOOD AGENCY
Eight individuals were found seated across two tables inside Brewerkz at 30 Merchant Road and intermingling at 8.45pm on Sept 12, 2020.
Eight individuals were found seated across two tables inside Brewerkz at 30 Merchant Road and intermingling at 8.45pm on Sept 12, 2020.PHOTO: URBAN REDEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY
Customers at four tables were found consuming alcohol at the outdoor refreshment area at 59 New Upper Changi Road at 10.50pm on Sept 16, 2020.
Customers at four tables were found consuming alcohol at the outdoor refreshment area at 59 New Upper Changi Road at 10.50pm on Sept 16, 2020.PHOTO: SINGAPORE FOOD AGENCY
Patrons seated at different tables were found intermingling at Jamboree Bar & Cafe in Orchard Towers on Sept 25, 2020.
Patrons seated at different tables were found intermingling at Jamboree Bar & Cafe in Orchard Towers on Sept 25, 2020.PHOTOS: SINGAPORE TOURISM BOARD
A patron was found consuming alcohol at 11.20pm at a coffeeshop at Block 26 Jalan Membina on Sept 19, 2020.
A patron was found consuming alcohol at 11.20pm at a coffeeshop at Block 26 Jalan Membina on Sept 19, 2020.PHOTO: SINGAPORE FOOD AGENCY
SINGAPORE - Thirty-two diners have been fined $300 each for flouting Covid-19 rules at food and beverage outlets, such as not wearing a mask promptly after eating or drinking, intermingling between tables as well as sitting in groups of more than five diners.

In addition, eight more F&B outlets have been ordered to close and 14 outlets were also fined, said the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) on Tuesday (Sept 29).

Among the places ordered to close are Siam Square Mookata in Punggol Point Road, the Tanjong Pagar branch of Korean fried chicken chain Chicken Up, and Cafe de Muse in Shaw House.

Some common breaches found at the eight F&B outlets included the sale and consumption of alcohol after 10.30pm and diners across multiple tables intermingling with one another and sharing food.

Another 14 outlets were fined for breaching safe management measures, with 13 fined $1,000 and one - a repeat offender - fined $2,000.

Some offences committed by these outlets were admitting and seating groups of more than five together and not ensuring that food handlers wear their masks properly.

The MSE added that government agencies conducted additional inspections on 240 F&B outlets last Friday and Saturday.

Of these, 15 were found to have breached safe management measures.

Agencies are reviewing the breaches and the appropriate enforcement actions to be taken, including temporary closure of the outlets and the issuance of fines.


Two patrons were fined $300 each for not wearing their masks when talking to each other after they had completed their meal at an F&B outlet in Orchard Road on Sept 25, 2020. PHOTO: SINGAPORE TOURISM BOARD


Cafe de Muse at Shaw House was ordered to close for failing to take the temperature of customers entering its premises, and for failing to ensure safe distancing between customers on Sept 25, 2020. PHOTO: SINGAPORE TOURISM BOARD

 
 

"The Government will continue to step up enforcement checks at F&B outlets around Singapore to ensure that they remain safe spaces for all," the MSE said.

The ministry also reminded diners to be socially responsible, adding that agencies will not hesitate to take enforcement actions against both patrons and premises that do not comply with safe management measures.

 

