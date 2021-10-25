14 deaths, 3,174 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore; weekly infection growth rate stands at 1.18

SINGAPORE- Fourteen people between the ages of 60 and 93 have died of complications linked to Covid-19, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Monday (Oct 25).

All of them had various underlying medical conditions, said MOH in its daily virus update. It gave no further details.

This takes Singapore's death toll to 329.

Monday is the 36th day in a row that deaths from Covid-19 were reported in Singapore.

There were 3,174 new Covid-19 infections in total, comprising 2,843 new cases in the community, 322 in migrant worker dormitories and nine imported cases, said MOH.

It added that the weekly infection growth rate is at 1.18.

The community cases included 457 seniors above 60 years of age.

The total number of cases in Singapore now stands at 175,818.

MOH added that 261 patients currently require oxygen supplementation in general hospital wards, while 107 are unstable and under close monitoring in the intensive care unit (ICU).

Another 64 people are critically ill and intubated in the ICU. The overall utilisation rate of the ICU is 83.6 per cent, added MOH.

Of a total of 366 available ICU beds, 171 are occupied by Covid-19 patients while 135 are occupied by those there for other conditions.

There are 60 empty beds, down from 75 on Sunday.

In an update on large clusters it is monitoring, MOH said there were eight new cases added to a cluster at the Institute of Mental Health.

There are 116 people linked to the cluster. Of these, eight are staff while 108 are residents, said MOH.

The inpatient cases mostly come from three blocks in IMH – Block 4, Block 5 and Block 6.

The cases were detected from the hospital’s surveillance tests for patients or picked up because they developed respiratory symptoms during their stay.

The majority of the cases are long-stay patients, MOH said.

MOH also added seven more cases to a cluster at the Bukit Batok Home for the Aged, and five more to a cluster at Banyan Home @ Pelangi Village in Buangkok.

The total at the Bukit Batok home is now 154. Of these, 148 are residents and six are staff. At Banyan Home, 70 of the cases residents while the remaining person is a member of staff.

As at Monday, there were 18,279 patients in home recovery, 4,626 in community care facilities and 952 in Covid-19 treatment facilities.

There were 1,779 patients in hospital.

So far, 84 per cent of the population has been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and 85 per cent has received at least one dose.

A total of 709,525 people have received their booster shots, making up 13 per cent of the population.

Read the full MOH press release here.