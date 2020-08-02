313 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 1 in the community and 5 imported

SINGAPORE - There were 313 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Sunday noon (Aug 2), taking Singapore's total to 52,825.

They included one community case, comprising one permanent resident, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There were also five imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore.

Migrant workers living in dormitories made up the vast majority of the other cases.

More details will be announced on Sunday night.

On Saturday, a 26-year-old Singaporean woman was one of 307 new Covid-19 cases announced by the MOH.

Five were imported cases who had been serving their 14-day stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore from the Philippines, India and China. The five patients are aged between one and 62 years old.

Of the five, only the 34-year-old female work pass holder from the Philippines had experienced the onset of symptoms. The rest were asymptomatic.

The remaining cases were migrant workers living in dormitories.

The sole community case reported on Saturday had been detected under the enhanced community testing for all individuals aged 13 and above who are diagnosed with acute respiratory infection at first presentation to a doctor, said the MOH.

"This allows us to identify infected individuals early and to quickly contain further spread," it added.

The number of new cases in the community decreased from an average of seven cases per day in the week before, to an average of three per day in the past week, said the MOH.

"The number of unlinked cases in the community has also decreased, from an average of four cases per day in the week before, to an average of one per day in the past week. We will continue to closely monitor these numbers, as well as the cases detected through our surveillance programme," added the ministry.

The MOH also said it closed 36 Covid-19 dormitory clusters, which now house only recovered individuals and those who have recently tested negative for the coronavirus infection, following extensive testing.

It also said that 249 more Covid-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

This brings the total number of patients who have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities to 46,740.

Meanwhile, Funan Mall, Raffles City Shopping Centre and Ramada by Wyndham Singapore at Zhongshan Park were among places visited by Covid-19 patients while they were still infectious.

Other places added to the list include Omakase Burger at Wisma Atria, Ikea Alexandra and Sunshine Place's Giant supermarket.

The ministry provides the list of locations and the times that infectious Covid-19 patients have visited to get those who were at these places during the specified periods to monitor their health closely for two weeks from the date of their visit.

The full list of locations and times can be found on the ministry's website.