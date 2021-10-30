S'pore reports 3,112 new Covid-19 cases and 14 deaths

SINGAPORE - Fourteen people aged 63 to 98 have died of complications linked to Covid-19, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Saturday (Oct 30).

All had various underlying medical conditions, said MOH in its daily virus update.

The new deaths take Singapore's toll to 394.

There were also 3,112 new Covid-19 infections reported on Saturday. They comprised 2,608 new cases in the community, 500 in migrant worker dormitories and four imported cases.

The weekly infection growth rate is at 1.14, down from 1.15 on Friday.

This refers to the ratio of community cases in the past week over the week before. A weekly infection growth rate that is more than one shows that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is still increasing.

Saturday's community cases include 408 seniors aged 60 and above.

The total number of cases in Singapore now stands at 195,211.

MOH said there are currently 267 patients who require oxygen supplementation in general hospital wards, 69 who are unstable and are being closely monitored in the intensive care unit (ICU), and 60 who are critically ill and intubated in the ICU.

The overall utilisation rate of the ICU is at 68 per cent, down from 74 per cent the day before.

Of the 382 ICU beds, 129 are currently occupied by Covid-19 patients. Another 131 are occupied by those with non-Covid-19 conditions and 122 beds are empty.

Wth three new cases, the Institute of Mental Health cluster is now at 237. There were seven new cases added to St Luke’s Hospital, which now has a cluster of 20.

Other clusters under close monitoring are Orange Valley Nursing Home (Clementi) which had one new case, Econ Medicare Centre and Nursing Home at 10 Buangkok View Block 9 which had four new cases, PCF Sparkletots @ Changi Simei Block 141 which had one new case, PCF Sparkletots @ Whampoa Block 85 which had one new case, and Banyan Home @ Pelangi Village in Buangkok which had three new cases.

