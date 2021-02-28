31-year-old dormitory resident is sole locally transmitted case among 11 new Covid-19 cases

SINGAPORE - A 31-year-old dormitory resident was reported as the sole locally transmitted case on Sunday (Feb 28).

The male Bangladeshi national who works as a delivery assistant at Chng Woodworking resides in a dormitory located at Kranji Way.

His job entails loading and unloading of goods, and he does not interact with clients, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

He was identified as a close contact of a previous case - a colleague at the same workplace - and placed on quarantine at a dedicated facility on Feb 23.

His swab taken on Feb 26 came back positive for Covid-19 and he was conveyed in an ambulance to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases.

His earlier tests from rostered routine testing - the last being on Feb 14 - were negative for Covid-19 infection, MOH said. The ministry added that his serological test result has come back negative, indicating a likely current infection.

The remaining 10 cases were all imported and had been placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore.

The new imported cases comprised a dependant's pass holder from Switzerland, four long-term visit pass holders from India and Myanmar, 4 work pass holders from India and the Philippines and a work permit holder from India.

The new cases take Singapore's total to 59,936.

On Saturday (Feb 27), MOH reported that a 64-year-old Singaporean man died from Covid-19 complications on Friday after he had contracted the coronavirus while living in Indonesia.

As he was already an overseas registered case, he was not included in Singapore's Covid-19 case count, MOH said.

The ministry said on Saturday the man had been living in Indonesia from March 17 last year and had a past history of hyperlipidaemia, or abnormally high levels of fats in his blood.

He first tested positive for the coronavirus on Jan 26 while in Indonesia and was hospitalised there the next day.

Meanwhile, seven more cases have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities and 59,808 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 18 patients remain in hospital, including one in critical condition, while 66 are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 29 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.